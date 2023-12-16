Police on scene of reported shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah., Dec. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – First responders are on the scene of a reported shooting in Salt Lake City.

The investigation began Saturday about 4:42 a.m. when emergency dispatchers received calls of multiple shots fired near 900 W. Folsom Ave.

Medical personnel have transported one person to a nearby trauma center. The nature and extent of the individual’s injuries have yet to be confirmed.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.