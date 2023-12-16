Police on scene of shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah., Dec. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – Police investigators are on the scene of a shooting in Salt Lake City.

The investigation began Saturday about 4:42 a.m. when emergency dispatchers received calls of multiple shots fired near 900 W. Folsom Ave.

When officers arrived they found a man in his 30s with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a statement by the SLCPD PR Unit.

“It appears the man was shot at least one time. He has been taken up to the hospital in serious condition. The suspect fled the area before officers arrived on scene. Right now, officers are searching the area for the suspect. Anyone with information on this shooting should call 801-799-3000.”

“We do not believe there is any risk to the community based on the information we have.”

