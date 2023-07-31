Police take person into custody following standoff at Salt Lake City apartment

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A person with a weapon barricaded themselves inside a Salt Lake City apartment for more than three hours before a SWAT team took them into custody Sunday night.

Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to reports that an individual threatened at least one person with a weapon at an apartment building near 1740 W. 400 North, Salt Lake City police said.

The victim fled the apartment, but the person with the weapon refused to exit, police told Gephardt Daily.

A SWAT team and crisis negotiators responded, but the person refused to leave the apartment, police said. A SWAT team entered the home about 10:30 p.m. and took the person into custody.

No other information about the person arrested or the weapon allegedly used was provided Sunday night.

