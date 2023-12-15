Police pop Wednesday’s robbery, hit-and-run suspects in Weber County

FARR WEST, Utah, Dec. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Arrests have been made in Wednesday afternoon’s shoplifting where the fleeing suspect’s vehicle struck a store employee.
“On 12-14-2023, sheriff’s deputies identified the license plate for the suspect vehicle,” the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night on social media.
“Ogden City Police and the Weber Morgan Narcotics Strike Force located the vehicle and ultimately two suspects in Ogden.
“The primary deputy was able to conduct interviews with these suspects. James Barton and TJ Aikens were booked into the Weber County Jail for robbery, a second-degree felony.”
The store employee struck by the suspect vehicle sustained multiple injuries and is recovering, according to the press release.
One of the suspects is accused of initiating events by taking merchandise from C-A-L Ranch Stores at 955 N. 2000 West in Farr West without paying Wednesday, the sheriff’s office stated online Wednesday night about the afternoon incident.
“The initial investigation has revealed that an elderly store employee approached a male who had taken merchandise out of the store without paying. The male suspect got into a Chevy pickup with other persons.
“The vehicle fled and hit the elderly male victim, knocking him down and causing a head injury.”
The vehicle left the area but was located Thursday.