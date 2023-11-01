Police post photo of alleged Taylorsville robbery suspect

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are reaching out to the public in the search for a robbery suspect.
The Taylorsville Police Department has published a photo online of a man strongly suspected in a weekend hold-up. “TVPD is attempting to identify this man, accused of robbing a convenience store early Friday morning.
“For any tips or leads regarding this case (anonymous if you wish), please call or email the TVPD Tip Line and reference case TY23-34752.
“Leave a voice mail on our tip line at 1-385-379-5474 or email [email protected].”