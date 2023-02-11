Police probe threat to Box Elder school

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating threats against Box Elder Middle School, employing extra officers at the school Friday while it remained in session.

“Brigham City Police Department is aware of and investigating potential threats related to Box Elder Middle School that we were alerted to last night,” the department posted on social media just before noon Friday.

“At this time, we have not substantiated an evident danger; however, with an abundance of caution, we have coordinated efforts and enacted a safety plan with the school and school district to mitigate the risk even further.

“No new information has developed that would heighten our concerns and we continue to monitor the situation.”

Police shared the communication below sent out by the Box Elder School District to the students and parents of the middle school, located at 18 S 500 E in Brigham City:

“We are aware that there has been a rumored threat made towards the school. The police have been contacted and are involved in the investigation. We appreciate those students and individuals who have brought this to our attention.

“There will be extra police officers at the school to help everyone feel protected. If you are concerned and wish to keep your child home, please have your child log into canvas and work from home.”

“We appreciate,” police said, “the public’s passion in these instances. Both the Brigham City Police and the Box Elder School District are devoted to providing our children a safe and secure learning environment.”