Police: Provo man arrested after chasing woman with katana sword, punching officer

PROVO, Utah, March 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man was arrested after allegedly chasing a woman with a katana sword, then punching a police officer.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Daren Reese Brinkman Jr., 29, is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Assault on a peace officer, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

On Sunday at 2:10 p.m., the arresting officer was dispatched to a disorderly conduct call in the area of 310 N. 1280 West in Provo, where the suspect lives, the statement said. The complainant stated that a man, later identified as Brinkman, had a katana sword and had chased after her.

She stated that the incident started with her asking Brinkman and his friend to move their vehicle so that she could leave.

The complainant and her brother both stated in interviews and in written statements that Brinkman had threatened her with Krav Maga, a military self-defense and fighting system developed for the Israel Defense Forces and Israeli security forces.

On Monday, officers went to Brinkman’s residence, but he would not answer his door, the statement said. He eventually cracked the door to talk to officers.

“Daren was inching his way out the door and our supervisor told officers to grab him and place him into custody,” the statement said. “When officers made physical contact with Daren he pulled the officer inside of the townhouse. Officers went into the townhouse to assist getting physical control over Daren and get him into handcuffs. Daren was able to get an arm loose and he punched an officer in the nose.”

Officers were able to get a handcuff on Brinkman’s left wrist, then eventually got the suspect’s arms behind his back and got his right wrist into the handcuffs.

The suspect was transported to Utah County Jail with his bail set at $5,000.