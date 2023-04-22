Law enforcement raises alarm about “Benadryl challenge”

HURRICANE, Utah, April 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is advising parents about something called “The Benadryl Challenge. “

“A new trend is starting to sweep across TikTok,” the sheriff’s office has warned on social media. “‘The ‘Benadryl Challenge’ has already taken the life of a teen in Ohio, so it is important all parents are aware of this and speak to their kids about the dangers.

“The challenge encourages users to take extreme amounts of Benadryl, then record the effects. People spreading this dangerous activity claim it will make you hallucinate.

“It tells kids to take 12-14 pills at a time. Of course, this is dangerous.”

According to the FDA, the sheriff said, “…taking higher than recommended doses of the common over-the-counter (OTC) allergy medicine diphenhydramine (Benadryl) can lead to serious heart problems, seizures, coma, or even death.”

Although this ‘trend’ has been around for a few years, it is resurfacing recently, according to the post. “It is easy for many people to joke about things like this when they come around, (remember people eating Tide Pods?), all parents should take this seriously.

“Talk to your kids, let them know the dangers, stay informed, and keep your kids informed.”