Police recover suspect who fled through a Salt Lake motel ceiling Tuesday night

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fugitive’s run that including carving through a motel room ceiling Tuesday trying to flee his warrants ended Thursday.

“A 50-year-old fugitive, whose flight from justice earlier this week resulted in a lengthy SWAT response in the Ballpark neighborhood, is now in custody,” according to a Salt Lake City Police Department statement released on social media Thursday night.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday officers with the West Valley City Police Department, while conducting a drug investigation, saw Gabriel Valenzuela leave a hotel room at 3440 Decker Lake Drive, the press release said. He ran, but WVCPD officers caught up to Valenzuela and arrested him on an outstanding warrant.

Valenzuela is the same man who eluded an 8-hour standoff at the Main Street Motel, 1518 S Main, Tuesday night, SLCPD said. Main Street and others were cordoned off through the night after Valenzuela was linked to a stolen motorcycle found outside the motel and he was seen on surveillance video entering the motel.

Also wanted on outstanding warrants, it was learned he had a knife and a second wanted person in the room with him, a woman with warrants. SWAT was added to the officers on scene.

Refusing to talk to negotiators, the pair remained barricaded in the room through the night. When SWAT officers eventually entered, they discovered the suspects had cut a hole in the ceiling and accessed the attic, SLCPD said. “By doing so, the two suspects managed to take advantage of a very small window of time and left the motel property.”

The name of the woman who escaped with Valenzuela is not being released at this time, SLCPD said, adding there is no evidence to suggest she poses an imminent threat to a person or public safety.