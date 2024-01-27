Police release name of motorcylist killed in Murray crash

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Murray City Police Department has released the name of the male motorcyclist killed Tuesday night in a crash in Murray.

The fatal accident happened at about 6:42 p.m at the intersection of 5900 S. and State St., when the motorcyclist, now identified as Murray resident Christian Anthony Shupe, 37, was involved in crash with a car making a left hand turn.

Shupe was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court documents say the car’s driver, Catherine Thulin, “admitted to drinking that day, stating she had a couple of beers out of a 15 pack. Field sobriety tests were administered. Catherine displayed several signs and clue consistent with impairment. A breath sample was obtained… a result of 0.206 was obtained….”

In a prepared statement released Friday, Murray City Police said the District Attorney was screening multiple charges against Thulin, including accusations of alleged DUI, Negligently Operating a Vehicle Resulting in Death,” and, use of a vehicle by an “Alcohol Restricted Driver.”