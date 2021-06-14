Police release name of victim in downtown Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police investigators have released the name of the man who was shot and killed Sunday morning in downtown Salt Lake City.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the victim is 22-year-old Englandsienna Pauulu.

“Our condolences go out to England’s family and friends. If you have information about this homicide please call 801-799-3000 and reference case 21-101653,” the SLCPD statement said.

Pauulu was shot about 1:30 a.m. after a confrontation near 125 W. 300 South, according to police.

When officers arrived they found Pauulu in extremely critical condition. First responders began CPR but were unable to save the 22-year-old who passed away at the scene.

Police say they are looking for as many as three suspects believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Investigators have yet to establish a motive in the case.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.