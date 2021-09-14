Police release new information ‘shots fired’ incident in Liberty Park

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — New information has been released on a shots fired incident reported in Liberty Park Sunday afternoon.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Patrocinio Perez, 19, is facing charges of:

Felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

“On Sunday, officers responded to Liberty Park, 601 E. 1300 South, for a shots fired investigation,” the statement said. “Multiple witnesses identified the A/P (accused person) as being the shooter and he was taken into custody.”

The suspect, who was identified as Perez, had a firearm on his person, and upon verification of his Unified Criminal Justice Information System history, was found to be on probation for a felony charge, making him a category one restricted person, the statement said.

“The A/P was stated, by numerous witnesses, to have fired into a crowd of people,” the statement said. “The A/P asked multiple times if anyone was injured, thus showing he had reason to believe someone may be injured by his actions.”

Investigators do not believe anyone was shot.

Perez was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.