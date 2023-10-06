Police release photos of 7-Eleven robbery suspect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released photos of the suspect in a wave of 7-11 armed robberies.

“Do you know me?” reads the headline on the Unified Police Department’s press release posted at 6 p.m. Thursday. “Several 7-Eleven stores have been robbed over the last several weeks by what appears to be the same individual.

“We believe this person is responsible for robberies in Salt Lake City, Murray, Millcreek, Holladay, and Cottonwood Heights. The suspect is described as a male, black, 5’9” – 6’0”, thin build, 19 – 25 years old. He is armed.”

Anyone with information is asked to please contact detectives at 385-468-9800.

Tuesday in a press release without photos but the same description, officials said the robberies have occurred from Sept 12 through Oct. 2 always in the early morning hours.

Specific addresses were listed for six holdups: 780 S. 900 West, 4750 S. Holladay Blvd., 911 E. 3300 South, 5585 S. 900 East, and 2289 E. 3300 South, twice.

Photo courtesy Unified Police Department