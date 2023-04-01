Police release photos of possible North Logan bomb scare suspects

NORTH LOGAN, Utah, Mar. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released a photo of two possible suspects in a bomb threat Friday afternoon at the North Logan Walmart.

The incident at the store at 1550 N. Main caused law enforcement to evacuate the building. K-9 units were involved in a subsequent search, police said. No information was released on the results of the search.

By 6:30 p.m. Friday evening police released a photo of two young males believed involved in the incident.

“The North Park Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in helping to identify these two individuals in connection with an active investigation regarding an incident at the North Logan Walmart today, March 31, 2023.

“If you have any tips please email them to Detective Estrada at [email protected] or Detective Cluff at [email protected]

“We thank you for your assistance in this matter.”