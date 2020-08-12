Police release video of possible suspect vehicle after shots fired at Provo MTC

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released video of a possible suspect vehicle after shots were fired at the Provo Missionary Training Center.

“On the morning of Aug. 3, a BYU student employed as a security officer was working in the security booth at the entrance to the Provo MTC,” said a tweet from Provo Police Department. “At approximately 2:30 a.m. a white, or possibly silver, Subaru Outback pulled up on 900 East and stopped in front of the MTC security booth.”

A man shot numerous rounds from a handgun towards the security officer inside the booth, causing extensive damage to the booth, the post said. The suspect then fled southbound on 900 East. If you have any information about this incident, or recognize the vehicle in the video please contact Provo Detective Campbell at 801-852-7315 or [email protected]