Police remind Farr West residents to close garage doors at night after theft cases

FARR WEST, Utah, July 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are reminding Farr West residents to close their garage doors at night after numerous recent theft cases.

“Deputy Lewis has been conducting neighborhood patrols in Farr West between the hours of 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.,” said a Facebook post from Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

“While in the area he observed multiple homes with open garage doors! We have seen several theft cases because of open garage doors.”

The post added: “Don’t forget to close your garage door and always take necessary steps to keep you and your valuables safe.”