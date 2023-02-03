Police remove 3 sticks of dynamite from Salt Lake City home

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are reminding residents not to touch suspicious devices or hazardous materials after officers removed three sticks of dynamite from a Salt Lake City home.

Officers responded about 10 p.m. Wednesday to a home near 200 South and Iowa Street, where a man reported finding three sticks of old dynamite while cleaning out his attic, Salt Lake City police stated in a news release.

The man had moved the dynamite to an outside freezer, police said. Officers blocked streets in the area while the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Hazardous Devices Unit safely took possession of the dynamite.

“The SLCPD reminds community members to never touch or move anything that looks suspicious,” the news release states. “Call 9-1-1 and follow instructions from the dispatcher.”