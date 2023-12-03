Police renew hit-and-run case on anniversary of Provo woman’s death

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — On the anniversary of her death, police are renewing the call for assistance in solving Isabelle Parr’s fatal hit-and-run.

Noting a $20,000 reward is still in effect.

“Today marks a year since Isabelle Parr died in a hit and run auto-pedestrian accident,” the Provo Police Department said on social media Friday night. “We are still asking for anyone with information to contact us.

“We are appealing to the driver to please come forward and talk with our detectives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Parr family today.”

In a repeat post seeking information, Provo police asks:

“Were you in the area of 820 N 800 W in Provo around 5:20 pm, December 1st, 2022?

“21-year-old Isabelle Parr was struck and killed whilst jogging in the crosswalk at this location. The suspect vehicle did not stop. It is not known if the driver knew they struck Isabelle.

“Detectives have worked tirelessly to follow up on all leads received, but we are unable to identify and locate two vehicles recorded on camera footage, in the area at the time of the collision. We are looking for the drivers of a Blue crossover SUV, and a dark four door pickup truck.

“A reward of up to $20,000 has been offered for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of the person who failed to stop.”

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash is asked to contact police at 801-852-6210.

“Your tip could be the crucial information needed to solve this tragic case,” the post says.