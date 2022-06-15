Police request help finding 10-year-old boy missing from Ogden foster home

OGDEN, Utah, June 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a 10-year-old boy who is missing from his Ogden foster home.

Omar Antone Lizarraga is believed to be with his biological mother, Gelacitte Olivia Lizarraga, 29, who has ties to Pocatello, Idaho, according to a Facebook post Tuesday by the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

Mother and son both are members of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, the post states.

Anyone with information about Omar’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ogden City Police at 801-395-8221 or Utah Division of Children and Family Services caseworker Patricia Garcia at 801-875-1393.