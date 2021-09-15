2 dead in shooting in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people are dead after a shooting in Sandy Tuesday night.

The incident occurred in the area of 9040 S. Club Oaks Drive (700 West) at approximately 10 p.m.

Initial reports from the scene indicate that the two people who were shot, and who may be related to each other, were initially in critical condition, but both are now deceased.

No information about the suspect or suspects was immediately available.

Gephardt Daily has a crew on scene and will have more on this developing story as information is made available.