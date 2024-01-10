Police respond after resident allegedly makes threats, sets fire in Manti Senior Apartments

MANTI, Utah, Jan. 9, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Sanpete County Sheriff deputies and Ephraim City Police officers responded to the Manti Senior Apartments on Tuesday after a report of a male vandalizing property and making threats.

“Upon arrival, deputies found the male subject, who then barricaded himself inside his apartment,” says a statement issued by the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office. “During this time, the subject started a small fire inside the apartment.”

Residents of the complex were evacuated to a nearby shelter with the assistance of Manti Ambulance, the statement says.

“The male subject came out of the apartment several times, where deputies observed the subject holding items that appeared to be weapons. Deputies used less-lethal options to take the subject into custody.

“The subject was transported to the Gunnison Valley Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the incident.”

Evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes. The name of the suspect has not yet been released.