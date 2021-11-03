Police respond to 3-vehicle crash in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah, Nov. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Hurricane Wednesday morning.

“This morning around 7:40 a.m., officers responded to a three-car accident that occurred at 700 West State Street,” said a Facebook post from Hurricane City Police Department. “Luckily there were only minor injuries from a crash that could have been much worse.”

All three vehicles were trying to make it through a yellow light and one of the vehicles turned left in front of the two other vehicles that had the right of way as they were traveling straight through the intersection, the post said.

“Please remember to DRIVE DEFENSIVELY, don’t rely on other drivers to do what they should, or you think they should do,” the post said. “And remember it’s better to arrive somewhere late than to not make it there at all.”