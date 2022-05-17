Police respond to Bluffdale school after student poses with gun in social media post

BLUFFDALE, Utah, May 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A precautionary lockdown has been lifted at Summit High Academy High School after staff members became aware of a social media post with a student posed with a gun.

Officers from the Saratoga Springs Police Department responded to the school, at 14942 S. 560 West, Bluffdale.

No one was threatened, according to reports.

The firearm pictured later was revealed to be an airsoft gun, and officials said it had not been brought onto school grounds. The lockdown was lifted in the early afternoon.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.