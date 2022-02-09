Police respond to Hunter High on suspicious circumstances call

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police were called to Hunter High School Thursday morning on a report of suspicious circumstances, and took one person into custody, a Granite School District spokesman said.

Ben Horsley, district spokesman, said the call was by received just before 10 a.m.

“We did have a few additional officers on the school property to locate a student, a student was taken into custody without incident,” Horsley told Gephardt Daily.

Horsley stressed no weapon was found.

“In all honesty, this actually happens several times a week, where we get a report, we send law enforcement out to verify the information and most instances, nothing comes of that but some instances it does.

“And there’s no information to indicate at this time that this is in any relation to the Hunter High shooting several weeks ago.”

Horsley was referring to the Jan. 13 shooting that killed two students and left one critically injured. Those who died were Tivani Lopati, 14, and Paul Tahi, 15. Surviving with critical injuries is Ephraim Asiata, 15, who was released from the hospital on Tuesday, 27 days after he arrived by ambulance.

A 14-year-old Hunter High student was arrested in the case.

Horsley said Wednesday morning’s incident is under investigation.

“In this case, we just wanted to talk to the student and see what’s going on.”

Horsley called back moments after the initial call to confirm that no weapon had been found.