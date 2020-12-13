Police respond to Midvale stabbing, take 17-year-old into custody

MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officers were called to what sounded like a serious altercation in which a woman was stabbed Saturday night in her Midvale apartment.

The incident occurred around 7:50 p.m. at an apartment complex on Well Spring Road.

“A 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old female were breaking up their relationship and arguing about it,” said Lt. Manfred Lassig, with the Unified Police Department.

The two apparently were arguing loudly, and the girl’s mother came into the room to quiet things down before the altercation could became physical.

“The 17-year-old got ticked off because the girl’s mother was trying to intervene,” Lassig told Gephardt Daily. “And he cut the mom on the ankle with a knife.”

Lassig said the girl was holding the angry boyfriend down when he swiped at her mother with a 3- or 4-inch pocketknife.

The girl’s mother was transported to the hospital to have “a couple stitches” to close the laceration, and Lassig said she is doing fine.

The 17-year-old who allegedly wielded the knife was taken to juvenile detention, and Lassig said he will be charged with aggravated assault.