Police respond to multiple calls of shots fired early Saturday in Salt Lake City; 2 victims located

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers are investigating after multiple calls Saturday morning about two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot west of the Fairpark neighborhood in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City police responded to the area of 200 N. Redwood Road at approximately 1 a.m., a police statement says.

“All of the suspects fled the area,” says an SLCPD statement issued 12 hours later. “Officers quickly identified the scene, secured the area, and witnesses. Multiple rounds were fired between the two groups.”

According to unconfirmed reports from the scene, 20 or more shots were fired.

“We don’t have the total number,” the SLCPD statement says. “A lobby door of the apartment complex, a patio door of a residence, an apartment window, and two vehicles were impacted by bullets.”

Officers were notified two shooting victims had been taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the statement says.

“SLCPD Gang detectives and officers responded and are investigating.”

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as it becomes available.