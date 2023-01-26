Taylorsville High School locked down after reports of shots fired in parking lot, police searching for possible suspects

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have responded to Taylorsville High School after a report of at least one shot fired.

“It is no longer an active scene and there are no injuries. However, the high school remains on lockdown as police investigate,” a Taylorsville Police statement says.

“Police believe there was an altercation between students involving a weapon that occurred in the parking lot of the school, and a gun casing was found.”

Granite School District spokesman Ben Horsley confirmed lockdown procedures were initiated at Taylorsville High, as well as elementary schools Plymouth and Hartvigsen. In addition, lockout procedure was initiated at Vista Elementary and Bennion Junior High.

The lockouts have since been lifted, Horsley said in a message to Gephardt Daily.

“Taylorsville police is the responding and lead agency,” he wrote. “Granite PD is providing support to secure our campuses.”

The lockdown at Taylorsville High was still in effect as of 2 p.m., and officials asked that no one come to the school since the doors are locked and students, teachers and staff are secure inside.

