Police respond to Salt Lake City address after stabbing; victim seriously injured

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officers and SWAT crews responded to a residence following a stabbing Sunday morning.

“Our patrol officers, SWAT, and crisis negotiators are at a home in the 700 block of East Ashton as part of an early morning stabbing investigation,” says an SLCPD statement issued at 9:53 a.m. “The victim has serious injuries.”

An update issued at 11:04 a.m. seemed to indicate SWAT crews had pulled back.

“Our tactical operations have concluded and the investigation is being turned over to detectives who will continue to speak with the individuals safely detained inside the house to determine what criminal charges are appropriate,” the statement says.

