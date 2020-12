SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police responded to the scene of a shooting Friday morning at the Maverik gas station at 3260 South West Temple.

Just before 6:30 a.m., two people began arguing at the gas pumps, and one person shot the other, then got into his car and fled, officials say.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the story develops.