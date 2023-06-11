Police respond to shots-fired calls in Ballpark neighborhood; no victims found

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police responded to multiple calls of shots fired Sunday morning.

“Around 1:30 this morning, officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired,” says a statement from the SLCPD public relations unit in response to a required written request for information.

“Upon arrival, a large crowd was seen leaving the events space located at 368 W. 900 South. The motive to the shooting is unknown. Multiple shell casings were located on 400 West.”

Salt Lake City police responded to a shots fired call in the Ballpark neighborhood early Sunday June 11 2023 Photo Gephardt DailySamuel Price

The SLCPD PR statement says no damage was found, and no victims were located. The site in question is within the borders of Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood.

“The case remains under investigation, no arrests have been made,” the statement concludes.