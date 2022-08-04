Hazardous Devices Unit responds to discovery of ‘suspicious item’ near SLC business

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Hazardous Devices Unit was dispatched to a local business Thursday morning after the discovery of a “suspicious item.”

Officers responded to 185 W. 1700 South, on the south border of the Ballpark neighborhood at about 10:24 a.m, according to a Salt Lake City Police statement.

Crews secured the scene and blocked off 1700 South between Jefferson Street and 300 West out of an abundance of caution.

“The on-scene incident commander requested the assistance of the SLCPD’s Hazardous Devices Unit. Detectives with the HDU team safely took the item into their possession for further investigation.”

Detective Michael Ruff, SLCPD, confirmed to Gephardt Daily the item was determined to be safe.

Road closures were lifted by 12:37 p.m.

“As a reminder, if you see anything that looks suspicious, do not touch or pick up the item, the statement says.