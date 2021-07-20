Police respond to barricaded suspect in Salt Lake City; ask drivers to stay clear

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are at the scene of a barricaded suspect in the area northwest of Riverside Park and the Jordan River, on city’s near west side.

“We are responding to a barricaded subject at 1660 W. 800 N.,” says an SLCPD tweet issued at just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

“Traffic in the area will be affected, media staging and traffic updates to follow.”

Police radio transmissions indicate the suspect may be firing rounds.

A subsequent tweet said parts of Redwood Road are closed:

“Redwood Road is currently closed between 700 N. And 1000 N. Please avoid the area.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is available.