Police: Roy crash sends motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries

ROY, Utah, July 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a car Thursday morning, police said.

The crash occurred about 6 a.m. at the intersection of 5600 South and 3500 West, the Roy City Police Department stated on social media.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Traffic was delayed in the area until about 6:30 a.m. while officials investigated and cleaned up the crash.