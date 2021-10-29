Police: Salt Lake City suspect booked into jail after admitting he ‘smacked’ man with machete

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man has been arrested for aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, after he allegedly tried to stab a man with a pocket knife, then hit him over the head multiple times with a machete.

David Joseph Commodore, 40 was arrested after the Wednesday incident, which began with an argument, says a statement filed by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“The victim stated that the A/P (accused person) pulled a pocket knife out on the victim and tried to stab the victim,” the police statement says. “The victim stated that the A/P then obtained a machete and hit him over the head with the machete.”

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. Officers looked for the suspect, but did not immediately locate him.

“Later in the night the A/P returned to the residence,” the SLCPD statement says. “Officers were let into the residence by the victim. Officers then placed the A/P into hand restraints. The A/P then with out questioning or event being spoken to started to mention that the machete and a bat were the victim’s and not the A/P’s.

“While walking out to be placed into the back of a patrol vehicle. The A/P continued to make spontaneous utterances that he used the machete to hit the victim in the head.”

Post Miranda, Commodore said he wanted to speak to officer’s the statement says. He told officers he and the victim had been arguing.

“During the argument the victim had a bat and a machete,” the suspect’s probable cause statement says. “The A/P stated that he got the machete away from the victim. The A/P then stated that he ‘smacked’ the victim with the machete three times.”

A pocket knife was found in Commodore’s possession, the statement says. The suspect was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.