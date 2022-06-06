Police say 21-year-old Cache County man drowns at Idaho reservoir

PRESTON, Idaho, June 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old Cache County man drowned Sunday at Foster Reservoir, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatchers received reports about a possible drowning at Foster Reservoir north of Preston about 5:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office states in a news release posted on its Facebook page. The man was on a small raft when he tipped over approximately 30 yards from the south shore, the release states.

A witness saw the man struggling in the water after tipping over, according to the sheriff’s office. The man’s body was located and recovered about 7:30 p.m., the news release states. His name was not immediately released.

“We extend our thoughts and prayers to the victim’s family and friends on this tragic Sunday afternoon,” Sheriff David Fryar states in the news release.