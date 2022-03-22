Police say alcohol likely a factor in fatal single-vehicle crash near Park City

PARK CITY, Utah, March 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say alcohol likely was a factor in a fatal single-vehicle crash Sunday night on State Route 248 near Park City.

A 2006 GMC Sierra was traveling west on SR-248 toward Park City about 11 p.m. when the truck hit a guardrail on the right shoulder of the road, according to a news release Monday from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The truck then swerved off the road to the left and hit a guardrail on the south side of SR-248 before traveling down an embankment and into a marsh, the release states. The female driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver’s name and age were not immediately released. Police say alcohol was located inside the vehicle, “and impairment is suspected as a contributing factor,” the release states.