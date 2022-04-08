Police say BMW hit 126 mph on I-215 in Taylorsville, driver ends up in jail

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, April 7, 2022 — A speeding motorist who refused to pull over for state troopers hit 126 mph on Interstate 215 before being arrested early Thursday, according to a probable case statement filed in Salt Lake City’s 3rd District Court.

Police say Osvaldo Facundo Mallea, 37, was driving on a suspended license about 12:30 a.m. when radar clocked his BMW at 126 mph on southbound I-215 near 4700 South. The BMW then used the left shoulder to pass another vehicle before exiting at Redwood Road, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

A trooper caught up with the BMW on southbound Redwood Road “and had my lights and siren activated in an attempt to stop the vehicle, which was now driving normal,” the trooper writes in the statement.

As the BMW approached the 7000 South intersection, it moved into the right-turn lane, “and I could see him look back at me,” the trooper stated.

After making at right turn at 7000 South, the BMW then turned into the parking lot of Harbor Freight at 7046 S. Redwood Road, according to the probable case statement.

“(It) seemed as if he was looking for a spot to pull over,” the trooper stated.

Moments later, the BMW turned to exit the parking lot toward Redwood Road, where the trooper performed a PIT maneuver to stop the BMW, according to the documents.

Police say Mallea complied with an order to exit the vehicle. Troopers later found “several glass pipes … along with small baggies of small crystals residue” in the BMW, according to UHP.

Mallea was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of failure to stop or respond at the command of police, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, possession or use of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.