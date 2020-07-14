Police say brothers on probation for 2016 officer’s death are connected to West Valley, Salt Lake shootings

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, July 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have located the 17-year-old male who was being sought for allegedly inciting a riot that led to a shooting around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at Extended Stay America in West Valley City.

The suspect, Lawrence Boggs, was located Monday morning after he was identified as the victim of a shooting that occurred in Salt Lake City. That shooting is under investigation by the Salt Lake City Police Department.

In a news release, West Valley City Police spokesperson Roxeanne Vainuku said Lawrence Boggs and Christopher Boggs were both charged in the juvenile justice system in connection with the death of West Valley City Police Officer Cody Brotherson in 2016. They are both permanently considered adults in the legal system.

After the shooting Monday in Salt Lake City, a West Valley officer saw a white Lexus speeding down Redwood Road in excess of 100 miles per hour.

Officers determined that the Lexus was stolen, and they stopped it at 2830 W. 3500 South.

“Four people were inside the vehicle, including a 14-year-old male, a 17-year-old male, a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds, who has since been identified as Lawrence Boggs, and the driver, an 18-year-old male identified as Christopher Boggs,” the news release says.

Lawrence Boggs was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and the case was turned over to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Christopher Boggs was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property, a second-class felony, and violation of parole or probation.

West Valley police are still seeking a suspect in the shooting at Extended Stay, 2310 W. City Center Court, in which a 17-year-old male was wounded and was transported by someone on scene to the hospital. That shooting victim was listed as critical, but stable, and no one else was injured.

Bullet holes were found in the door to the room where the shooting occurred and throughout the hallway near the room, the news release says. It appeared that shots were exchanged among several parties. Multiple firearms were found at the scene.

That incident is still being investigated, and gang involvement is suspected.

Anyone who has any information about the suspect (in the photo above) or any other information about the incident is asked to call police at 801-840-4000. Those providing tips can remain anonymous.