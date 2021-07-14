Police say driver transported to hospital after running light, colliding with another vehicle in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, July 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after police say he “blew a red light” and struck another vehicle on 3200 South in West Valley City.

Lt. Merritt, with the West Valley City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily the collision occurred at 3200 South and 4700 West at about 10:17 p.m.

Merritt said the northbound driver, who was at fault, was alone in the vehicle, which hit a car occupied by two people who were not injured.

The driver who police say ran through the light was transported as a precaution, Merritt said.

The accident is still under investigation Tuesday night; however, Merritt said there was no indication of intoxication on the part of anyone involved in the accident.