Police say man found with gunshot wound in West Valley City driveway was shot at different location

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives are investigating an incident in which a man was shot early Sunday morning and went for help to a family member, who called 911.

Officers responded at about 5:40 a.m. to a home near 2800 South and 3100 West, where the 31-year-old victim was found in the driveway with a gunshot wound to the chest, West Valley City Police Lt. Shane Matheson told Gephardt Daily.

Matheson said the man had been shot at a different, but currently unknown, location and drove himself to the family member’s home.

The West Valley City Fire Department transported the man to the hospital, where he was taken in to surgery. Matheson said the man’s injury was not life-threatening and he is expected to recover.

As of late Sunday night, the case is still under investigation, and anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call West Valley City Police at 801-840-4000.

