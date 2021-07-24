Police say woman crashes stolen vehicle fleeing from officer in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was transported to the hospital with a severe leg injury Friday night after colliding with another vehicle at 700 South and 500 East.

Lt. Carlos Valencia, with the Salt Lake City Police Department, said the woman was driving a stolen vehicle and suspected she was being followed by a police officer in an unmarked car. She was right.

Valencia said the woman sped away in an effort to elude the officer, drove through the red light and crashed into a minivan. She sustained a possible compound fracture of her leg, he said.

The incident is still under investigation, and Valencia said the woman will be facing charges when she is released from the hospital. No further details were immediately available.

