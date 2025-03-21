Police search for assailant in West Jordan stabbing

WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 20, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – Police in West Jordan are on the lookout for a male suspect wanted in a Thursday afternoon stabbing near 1340 West 7900 South.

West Jordan PD Detective Rhonda Fields told Gephardt Daily, the incident was first called in about 3:58 p.m. with reports of a “physical altercation.”

According to Fields, the suspect is described as a male in his 30s, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, wearing a dark green hoodie and gray pants

Police believe he left on foot with a female before possibly entering a vehicle and fleeing.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries to the abdominal area, but is in stable condition,” Fields said.

First reports from the scene of the altercation indicated the stabbing may have taken place during an attempted vehicle robbery.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.