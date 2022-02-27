Police search for hit-and-run driver who fled I-215 crash

MILLCREEK, Utah, Feb. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Law enforcement officers are looking for a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene of a crash which shut down a couple of lanes of of southbound I-215 early Saturday evening.

According to Utah Highway Patrol investigators, the two-vehicle crash happened about 6 p.m.

“UHP Troopers are investigating an accident in the area of I-215 E at 3500 South, southbound,” the UHP tweet said.

UDOT indicated traffic was blocked for a short while at the 3900 South exit as well.

No one was injured in two vehicle accident.

Gephardt Daily will update the story when more information becomes available.