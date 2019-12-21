Police search for possible armed suspect after SUV crashes into light pole on South Temple

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are searching for a man who crashed his SUV in the early hours of Saturday morning and fled the scene, possibly armed with a gun.

The crash occurred at South Temple and 200 East, directly in front of the Brigham Apartments, shortly after 2 a.m.

Salt Lake City police officers set up a wide containment area in the lower Avenues while investigators combed the accident site for clues.

There were unconfirmed reports that a weapon had been recovered from inside the crashed vehicle.

The Chevy SUV with out-of-state plates was heavily damaged after knocking down a light pole on the north side of South Temple.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.