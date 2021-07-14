Police search for suspects in Provo drive-by shooting, no injuries reported

PROVO, Utah, July 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Provo are on the lookout for two suspects in a drive-by shooting Tuesday evening.

“At around 6 p.m., Provo officers were called to a drive-by shooting that occurred in the area of 650 West 100 North in Provo,” the Provo Police Department said in a statement on social medi.

“A vehicle was shot multiple times, but no injuries were reported. Officers are still investigating, but preliminary investigation shows that the shooting happened due to a road rage altercation.

“Suspects have not been identified at this time, but we believe there is no ongoing danger.”

The suspect vehicle was described as a 2000-2010 Maroon Nissan Sentra with fire damage to the rear.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is to contact the Provo Police Department at 801-852-6210.