Police searching for 12-year-old girl who left Midvale school Monday

MIDVALE, Utah, April 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help locating a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since leaving school yesterday in Midvale.

Natalie was last seen leaving Midvale Middle School at 7852 S. Pioneer St. on Monday, the Unified Police Department stated on social media Tuesday.

Natalie is described as 5 feet 2 inches and 140 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black Looney Tunes hoodie, yellow sweat pants and gold shoes, police said.

“Natalie likes to hang out at malls,” the post states.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call UPD at 801-840-4000 reference case 23-37429.