Police searching for 13-year-old West Jordan girl missing since Saturday night

WEST JORDAN, Utah, May 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered 13-year-old West Jordan girl who hasn’t been seen since Saturday night.

Police say Isabella Kidman met with an adult man Saturday near 7600 S. Redwood Road and left with him in a light-blue crossover SUV about 10:30 p.m.

“Isabella has not been seen or heard from since,” West Jordan police stated in a news release Tuesday. “The identity of the male is not known at this time.”

The teen contacted the “unknown male adult through social media,” according to the news release. Surveillance video from a nearby middle school indicates the man has dark har and may be Hispanic, police said.

“Although Isabella willingly left (with) the male subject, it causes us great concern for Isabella’s safety that an unknown adult met with a juvenile late at night and took her away from her family,” West Jordan police spokesman Samuel Winkler said. “Isabella’s parents desperately want Isabella to come home.”

Police describe the teen as 5-foot-7 and 190 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering on the front and an image of Rick from the animated TV series “Rick and Morty” on the back, along with white sweatpants and checkered Vans shoes, the news release states.

Anyone with information about Isabella’s whereabouts is asked to call West Jordan police at 801-840-4000 and reference case No. WJ22-24567.