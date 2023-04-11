Police searching for 2 suspects in South Salt Lake bank robbery

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, April 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are searching for two men who brandished a gun and robbed a South Salt Lake bank last week.

South Salt Lake police say the two men entered Zions Bank at 3880 S. 700 East just before the close of business Friday, brandished a weapon and demanded money.

“Both suspects were completely covered. They left with an undisclosed amount of money,” SSLPD stated on its Facebook page Monday.

Police released surveillance photos from the armed robbery that show the men in dark clothes with hoods over their heads and their faces mostly covered. One image shows one of the men with a handgun.

The men fled in a silver 2002-2004 Toyota Camry, with a white driver’s side rear door.

Anyone with information about the men or the robbery is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.

“If located, use caution,” the post states.