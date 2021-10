PROVO, Utah, Oct. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are searching for two BYU “bike bandits.”

“BYU bike bandits strike again!” said a Facebook post from Brigham Young University Police. “These two individuals used bolt cutters and took two bicycles in broad daylight.”

The bicycles were taken from Heritage Halls, the post said.

If you recognize either of these individuals you are asked to call BYU Police Department dispatch at 801-422-0911.