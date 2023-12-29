Police searching for foreign exchange student after possible abduction

RIVERDALE, Utah, Dec. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help locating a 17-year-old foreign exchange student believed to have been abducted.

“Officers have reason to believe [Kai Zhuang] has been forcefully taken from his home and is being held against his well,” Riverdale police said in an endangered missing advisory issued about 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Zhuang is described as Asian, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds, with black hair and dark eyes.

Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call Riverdale police at 801-394-6616.